Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen met to discuss the next steps for international student apartments.

The students through the Bridge USA program spend 16 weeks each year working in Branson, and during the two weeks of the program, they get to travel the United States.

Jones Arjes with the Taney County Partnership works with what is now called The Bridge USA program. It was formerly known as the J1 program and is designed to be a “cultural experience” and not a work program. Within it, students are able to work and save money to take back with them after their experience. It’s something Arjes says is a great thing for the Branson area.

”We need as many people willing and able to work to fill the jobs that we have. This market thrives on tourism,” Arjes says.

”If you have a bunch of unfilled positions. It’s hard to deliver that world-class hospitality we’re known for.”

The first phase of the project would be to build two dorm-style apartments with 520 beds on Green Mountain Road. It is city-owned property, but so far, no one has confirmed if the $12.8 million for the plan will be private or public money or a combination of the two.

”We have probably more demand than supply. That’s why these projects one being considered at the Branson Board of Alderman meeting is so important,” Arjes says.

Tuesday, the focus is on phase one which is getting the city’s approval on the first phase of funding. The developer is out of Wisconsin. They are with the Holtz group, which has built several of these dorm-style apartments for workers at theme parks in the U.S.

That includes the new one being built right now at Silver Dollar City. They are building dorms for 300 workers.

