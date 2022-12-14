CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County assault suspect?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tylor Anthony Crawford, 26 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for more than two years. Tylor Anthony Crawford is charged in Greene County with second-degree assault. A judge issued an arrest warrant back in May of 2020.

Springfield police describe Tylor Crawford as approximately 5′06″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the phrase, “Heaven took my hero,” tattooed on his right arm. Crawford also has roses tattooed on his left arm, and an alien tattoo on his left hand. Court records show he has lived in Springfield. Investigators say he also has connections out of state, in the Minneapolis area.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

