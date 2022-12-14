CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County assault suspect?

Detectives say 26-year-old Tylor Anthony Crawford has ties to Springfield and the Minneapolis area.
By Maria Neider
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tylor Anthony Crawford, 26
Tylor Anthony Crawford, 26(Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive has been on the run for more than two years. Tylor Anthony Crawford is charged in Greene County with second-degree assault. A judge issued an arrest warrant back in May of 2020.

Springfield police describe Tylor Crawford as approximately 5′06″ tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has the phrase, “Heaven took my hero,” tattooed on his right arm. Crawford also has roses tattooed on his left arm, and an alien tattoo on his left hand. Court records show he has lived in Springfield. Investigators say he also has connections out of state, in the Minneapolis area.

If you’ve seen this man or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward if your tip leads to his arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Facebook
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Twitter
FOLLOW: Maria Neider on Instagram

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Cooler weather is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold..Then Colder
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer

Latest News

Springfield Public Schools approves $220 bond on April ballot
Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains talks to players during NFL football rookie...
Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
Branson’s Board of Aldermen considers moving forward on international student housing development