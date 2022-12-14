Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood

BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The developer of a proposed project in the University Heights neighborhood in Springfield has asked the city to postpone his application.

BK&M, LLC had requested to rezone around three acres of the property at the intersection of National and Sunshine Street. The proposed development faced criticism from the neighborhood.

On November 7, development company BK&M, LLC presented a rendering of their plan for the project at a meeting with residents in University Heights. The site has been the source of controversy after the historic house at that corner was torn down.

The plan included parking on the ground floor, with a lobby and space for restaurants, retail and office space on the 2nd floor, a possible medical office on the 3rd floor, and what they call executive lofts on the 4th-6th floors.

Springfield’s Planning and Zoning Commission was to discuss the plan at a meeting Thursday.

