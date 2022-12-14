Do Good with Daniel: Treehouse Nonprofit Helping Veterans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A husband and wife, inspired by their two sons returning home from military service, are making it their mission to help local veterans here in the Ozarks.

Leah Houchin created Treehouse, a nonprofit with her husband. She explained to Daniel Posey that their goal is to take veterans on outdoor excursions, providing service members and their families, a sense of community while sharing mental health education.

Trips include hunting, fishing, hiking, and kayaking, and Houchin said they hope to expand the number of trips in 2023.

You can find more information about Treehouse here.

