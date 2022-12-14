Ex-Arkansas, NFL assistant Loggains named South Carolina OC

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has hired ex-Arkansas and NFL assistant Dowell Loggains as the team’s new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Loggains received a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Tuesday.

Loggains was most recently tights ends coach for the Razorbacks. Before that, he spent 16 seasons in the NFL, working on or leading offenses for six teams from 2005 through 2020.

His most recent stint in the NFL was as New York Jets offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2019 and 2020.

Loggains takes over at South Carolina for Marcus Satterfield, who left to become Nebraska’s offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Rhule.

The 20th-ranked Gamecocks (8-4, No. 19 CFP) finish the season in the Gator Bowl against No. 19 Notre Dame (8-4, No. 21 CFP) on Dec. 30.

Also Tuesday, school trustees approved a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season and a raise for special teams coordinator Pete Lembo. Lembo was among 15 semifinalist for this year’s Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant.

Lembo received a pay increase of $247,050 for a yearly salary of $725,000.

