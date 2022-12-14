Ex-Boy Scout leader gets 12 to 20 years on sex abuse charges

Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal...
Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.(Macomb County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A former troop leader was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct stemming from Michigan’s review of child sexual abuse lawsuits against the Boy Scouts of America.

Mark Chapman, 51, of New York was accused of sexually assaulting two boys at the time he was a scoutmaster in the Detroit suburb of Roseville, where he also worked in and attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Chapman received sentences of 12 to 20 years and 10 to 15 years to be served concurrently.

Chapman pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

“Today’s sentencing sends a clear message that those who prey upon children will be punished,” Michigan Attorney Geneneral Dana Nessel said in a statement. “As our review of allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America continues, I encourage those with information to come forward and share their story.”

Starting in 2000, one victim was abused at the church — where the troop sometimes met — and other places from the time he was 13 or 14 until he was 17, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

The second victim was assaulted for years beginning when he was about 11.

The Michigan charges were announced March 9, before Chapman’s parole from a New York prison where he served more than nine years for child abuse convictions there. A victim in New York also is one of the alleged victims in Michigan.

The attorney general’s office and the Michigan State Police last year launched a joint review of what now are 5,000 civil claims forwarded by the Boy Scouts. A completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries being sent to state police for further investigation.

The Boy Scouts in February reached a tentative settlement with a bankruptcy committee representing more than 80,000 men who say they were molested as children by Scout leaders and others. All told, the compensation fund would total more than $2.6 billion, which would be the largest aggregate sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
The City of Eureka Springs is looking to establish a parking district that is focused at...
City of Eureka Springs, Ark. looking to establish parking district
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Tornado causes damage near New Orleans
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 7,150 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 650 daily new cases
Extensive damage is seen in Union Parish, Louisiana, on Wednesday, after severe weather tore...
LIVE: US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead