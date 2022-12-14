Holiday items you can check, carry-on when you fly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - TSA has a comprehensive list of what you can and cannot travel with when you fly. During the holidays, the agency expects to see people travelling with gifts and food, so there are guidelines in place for what you may consider bringing with you, and also some interesting additions that TSA has encountered with flyers.

You can travel with gifts - power tools, sports balls or bats, a trophy deer head and some sci-fi memorabilia are ok to bring (namely Harry Potter Wands and toy light sabers according to TSA).

If you’re preparing to make that holiday meal, once your reach your destination, you can pack your bread machine, microwave and pots and pans. For dessert, seasonal breads, cookies, pies and fruitcake are allowed as well.

Travel staples like your air mattress, pet food and baby items are acceptable on the plane.

If you’re really in the holiday spirit, you can bring Christmas lights with you.

If you’re a nervous flyer, you can bring your own life vest and even a parachute, though special packing guidelines apply.

Topping the list of what you can’t bring with you is a bottle of water; however, you can often purchase food and beverages after being cleared through security.

Here are some general travel guidelines:

Liquids are limited to 3.4 oz. That includes snow-globes.

Most solid foods are allowed, though they may have to go through special security checks.

If you’re packing gifts, TSA says it’s best to leave them unwrapped, though wrapped gifts are allowed; TSA may have to unwrap them during the security process.

