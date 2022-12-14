Holiday items you can check, carry-on when you fly

Holiday travel.
Holiday travel.(MGN)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - TSA has a comprehensive list of what you can and cannot travel with when you fly. During the holidays, the agency expects to see people travelling with gifts and food, so there are guidelines in place for what you may consider bringing with you, and also some interesting additions that TSA has encountered with flyers.

You can travel with gifts - power tools, sports balls or bats, a trophy deer head and some sci-fi memorabilia are ok to bring (namely Harry Potter Wands and toy light sabers according to TSA).

If you’re preparing to make that holiday meal, once your reach your destination, you can pack your bread machine, microwave and pots and pans. For dessert, seasonal breads, cookies, pies and fruitcake are allowed as well.

Travel staples like your air mattress, pet food and baby items are acceptable on the plane.

If you’re really in the holiday spirit, you can bring Christmas lights with you.

If you’re a nervous flyer, you can bring your own life vest and even a parachute, though special packing guidelines apply.

Topping the list of what you can’t bring with you is a bottle of water; however, you can often purchase food and beverages after being cleared through security.

Here are some general travel guidelines:

Liquids are limited to 3.4 oz. That includes snow-globes.

Most solid foods are allowed, though they may have to go through special security checks.

If you’re packing gifts, TSA says it’s best to leave them unwrapped, though wrapped gifts are allowed; TSA may have to unwrap them during the security process.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

Latest News

MGN Online
Teenager from Dixon, Mo. killed in a fiery crash in Maries County
The front will move slowly today as low pressure spins to our north.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First round of cold on the way
Colder air gradually sinking in
Tis the season for holiday chaos and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers.
Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season