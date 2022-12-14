Judge sentences former Miller County School District teacher for sex crimes involving a student

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a former Miller County School District teacher to ten years in prison for sexual contact with a student.

Michael Jacob Allen entered a guilty plea to three charges in October.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into Allen in March. Investigators received a tip from the Missouri Highway Patrol Courage 2 Report system saying Allen was providing alcohol to female students.

On March 3, the father of a victim called the Miller County Sheriff’s Office to report that his daughter had disclosed having a relationship with the teacher for the past year. Investigators say the father confronted Allen about it, who admitted to it. Investigators say during an interview, the student said she went to Allen’s home in February 2021. She told investigators he touched her and made her feel uncomfortable. The student told investigators these acts continued for the following year. When the student would not want to meet Allen, he would get angry.

