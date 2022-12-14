Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen to discuss short-term rentals in January

By Marina Silva
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen will discuss and decide on short-term rentals in January.

Short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO are illegal in some parts of Lake Ozark.

Sheri Buchanon is an Airbnb owner at the Lake of the Ozarks. While both her rentals sit outside Lake Ozark, she is unhappy with the current rule. She says more and more people are leaning towards short-term rentals close to the lake versus a traditional hotel, especially for families.

” There are not many hotels down here to choose from, and you’re getting a lot more opportunities, and places to stay are a lot nicer when you’re in an Airbnb. It usually has a kitchen, and you usually got a lot more room to move around, especially if you have a family,” said Buchanon.

Lake Ozark City Administrator Harrison Fry says it has been a hot topic in town.

”This has been, to no surprise, a very important issue for a lot of people in and around our community. It’s very exciting to see people getting engaged in the civic process, recognizing that it’s been a divisive issue,” said Fry.

Buchanan says if this passes, she would think about owning Airbnbs within Lake Ozark.

“I think having Airbnb and still having those opportunities nearby is very important. That’s a good selling point. You’d have Airbnb in Lake Ozark. Your post on there, you say on there that hey, nearby, we have all these facilities available for you,” said Buchanon.

The decision comes on January 10. You can still voice your opinion on that day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

