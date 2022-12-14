Police investigate bomb scare outside Strafford, Mo., business

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Strafford are investigating a bomb scare.

The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House on Tuesday night.

Investigators say someone reported a suspicious item. Police cleared the scene shortly after the bomb squad arrived.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
Police arrested a man after a short pursuit led to a crash in Springfield on Monday.
Pursuit ends in crash at Springfield intersection; driver arrested
Courtesy: Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D
Missouri State Highway Patrol SUV damaged by wrong-way driver
Cooler weather is forecast Wednesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold..Then Colder
Nathan Smith mug. Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Springfield man charged with assaulting a person while claiming to be a police officer