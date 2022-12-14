Police investigate bomb scare outside Strafford, Mo., business

STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Strafford are investigating a bomb scare.

The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House on Tuesday night.

Investigators say someone reported a suspicious item. Police cleared the scene shortly after the bomb squad arrived.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

