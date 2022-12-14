Police investigate bomb scare outside Strafford, Mo., business
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STRAFFORD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Strafford are investigating a bomb scare.
The Springfield Bomb Squad responded to the parking lot of the Harter House on Tuesday night.
Investigators say someone reported a suspicious item. Police cleared the scene shortly after the bomb squad arrived.
