Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for holiday chaos, and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers.

We recently brought you two stories where a case of road rage led to some serious situations. One happened when two drivers got into an argument, leading to a crash on Chestnut Expressway. The other was on Battlefield Road, where a Marshfield man was charged in a drive-by shooting.

During the holiday season, traffic can become more congested with people trying to get from point A to point B. With the holidays leading to extra stress, officers want to remind everyone to be patient and keep calm while driving.

“You need to just remain your composure and just remain calm for the most part,” said Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “Don’t let a small traffic violation or some fault that you’ve perceived. Change your demeanor. Don’t let that encompass how you’re going to perceive the rest of the day and continue driving.”

With recent stories of road rage escalating to serious situations, police are reminding you what to do if you are dealing with an aggressive driver.

First, If someone approaches your car, keep the windows rolled up and doors locked at all times.

Next, Try to avoid escalating the situation.

Don’t engage with the angry person. Don’t say or do anything to provoke them.

Finally, Call 911 and drive to the nearest police station

“Officers are going to respond to the area you’re at,” said Foos. “Then basically tracking down from there and then if you make it the police station, that’s always going to be a safe haven where officers can contact you and if those suspect pulls in with you and contact them as well.”

Ultimately we all need to remain patient behind the wheel and give everyone some grace this holiday season.

