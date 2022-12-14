Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season

Tis the season for holiday chaos and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers.
Tis the season for holiday chaos and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:42 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Tis’ the season for holiday chaos, and all the seasonal stress can lead to raging drivers.

We recently brought you two stories where a case of road rage led to some serious situations. One happened when two drivers got into an argument, leading to a crash on Chestnut Expressway. The other was on Battlefield Road, where a Marshfield man was charged in a drive-by shooting.

During the holiday season, traffic can become more congested with people trying to get from point A to point B. With the holidays leading to extra stress, officers want to remind everyone to be patient and keep calm while driving.

“You need to just remain your composure and just remain calm for the most part,” said Lt. Mark Foos with the Springfield Police Department. “Don’t let a small traffic violation or some fault that you’ve perceived. Change your demeanor. Don’t let that encompass how you’re going to perceive the rest of the day and continue driving.”

With recent stories of road rage escalating to serious situations, police are reminding you what to do if you are dealing with an aggressive driver.

  • First, If someone approaches your car, keep the windows rolled up and doors locked at all times.
  • Next, Try to avoid escalating the situation.
  • Don’t engage with the angry person. Don’t say or do anything to provoke them.
  • Finally, Call 911 and drive to the nearest police station

“Officers are going to respond to the area you’re at,” said Foos. “Then basically tracking down from there and then if you make it the police station, that’s always going to be a safe haven where officers can contact you and if those suspect pulls in with you and contact them as well.”

Ultimately we all need to remain patient behind the wheel and give everyone some grace this holiday season.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

Latest News

MGN Online
Teenager from Dixon, Mo. killed in a fiery crash in Maries County
The front will move slowly today as low pressure spins to our north.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First round of cold on the way
Colder air gradually sinking in
Holiday travel.
Holiday items you can check, carry-on when you fly