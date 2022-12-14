Royals sign left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough

Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, removes pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the game against...
Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash, left, removes pitcher Ryan Yarbrough from the game against the Texas Rangers as catcher Nick Ciuffo and first baseman Jake Bauers look on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mike Stone)(AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals have signed left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Yarbrough, 30, pitched the first five seasons of his Major League career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He made the Rays Opening Day roster for a fifth straight season in 2022. However, he was limited to 20 appearances (9 starts) due to two stints on the Injured List from April 8-May 2 (left groin tightness) and from Sept. 23 through the season’s end (right oblique strain).

Yarbrough won a career-best 16 games as a rookie in 2018, when he finished 5th in the American League Rookie of the Year ballot.

Yarbrough played collegiately at Old Dominion University, the same school attended by Royals Manager Matt Quatraro and Royals infielder Vinnie Pasquantino.

Yarbrough was selected by Seattle in the 4th round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft and was traded to Tampa Bay in January 2017 in a four-player deal that sent Drew Smyly to Seattle.

To make room on the roster, the Royals designated right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills for assignment.

Mills, 27, pitched in 27 games in 2022—including 19 games with the Royals after being acquired via trade from Seattle as part of a three-player deal on June 27.

To learn more about Yarbrough, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

And there were long lines all day for the opening of the first-of-five new Whataburger's in the...
Would you wait 12 hours to get a burger? Someone did at the opening of the new Republic Whataburger
The FBI offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction...
WANTED: FBI announces $10,000 reward for information leading to arrest of 2 escaped Missouri inmates
The ongoing drought effects into the winter will impact Missouri farmers and ranchers.
Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
FILE - St. Louis police said a man in his 40s or 50s was in the KFC drive-thru line when...
Customer shoots KFC employee because store ran out of corn, police say

Latest News

Obama celebrates World Series champion Chicago Cubs
Cubs get closer Wade Davis from Royals for OF Jorge Soler
Arrieta moves to 9-0 as Cubs edge Cardinals 9-8
Atlanta Braves fire manager after terrible start
Royals sign C Perez to $52 million extension