Springfield Public Schools approves $220 bond on April ballot

Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:01 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools School Board approved a $220 million proposal for bond proposal for the April ballot to pay for more school building improvements.

School leaders call it “phase two” of the plan to improve school buildings. The SPS Community Task Force recommended school board leaders place it on the ballot.

According to the current ballot language, the task force recommended building a new Pipkin and Reed Academy, renovating Pershing, and doing safety upgrades at several schools, including storm shelters and security upgrades.

The bond issue vote would extend the current 73 cent levy for another four years.

