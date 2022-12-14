Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year

By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November.

Highlights Include:

  • School starts on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
  • Students are out of school on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, election day.
  • Students are out of school for Thanksgiving Break Monday, November 20, 2023, through Friday, November 24, 2023.
  • Students are out of school for Winter Break Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
  • The last day of school is Thursday, May 23, 2024

