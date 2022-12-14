Springfield Public Schools leaders approve school calendar for 2023-2024 school year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders decided the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year.

District leaders approved a calendar that gives students a more extended Thanksgiving break than Christmas. The district asked parents and faculty for input on the issue in November.

Highlights Include:

School starts on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Students are out of school on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, election day.

Students are out of school for Thanksgiving Break Monday, November 20, 2023, through Friday, November 24, 2023.

Students are out of school for Winter Break Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, through Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

The last day of school is Thursday, May 23, 2024

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.