Sunrise Beach, Mo., man charged with sex crimes against children

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A Sunrise Beach man is behind bars after being charged with multiple sex crimes against children.

Michael Trulove faces sexual molestation and statutory sodomy charges.

Investigators say the acts were reported to a school resource officer. The documents say the children reported that Trulove would rub his genitals against their genitals.

Sgt. Scott Hines with the Camden County Sheriff’s says this is not the first time police have dealt with Trulove.

“Mr. Trulove has been in and out of the system since the early 90s. He has had multiple convictions for domestic violence. He’s had multiple DWI convictions. Mr. Trulove has made some very bad decisions in his life, and I and the sheriff’s office are grateful that these children feel comfortable coming forward with this information,” said Sgt. Hines.

He also says he is happy that the children and mother felt comfortable reporting it to the school resource officer.

“Often, we know from years of doing these kinds of investigations that children sometimes are reluctant to say things because often they are abused by people they trust. In this case, that’s exactly what happened. And so we were very fortunate that our school resource officer had such a good relationship with this family that they felt comfortable coming forward,” said Sgt. Hines.

Trulove denied the allegations when he spoke with deputies.

Trulove is being held on a $100,000 bond.

