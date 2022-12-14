Teenager from Dixon, Mo. killed in a fiery crash in Maries County

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEAR DIXON, Mo. (KY3) -A 17-year-old driver died in a crash north of Dixon in Maries County Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver ran off Highway N two miles west of Highway 28 just before 10:30. The SUV then caught on fire.

The county coroner pronounced the teen dead at 12:30 Wednesday morning.

This is Troop I’s 35th traffic fatality for 2022. The troop serves six counties in South Central Missouri.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

