Teenager from Dixon, Mo. killed in a fiery crash in Maries County

NEAR DIXON, Mo. (KY3) -A 17-year-old driver died in a crash north of Dixon in Maries County Tuesday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver ran off Highway N two miles west of Highway 28 just before 10:30. The SUV then caught on fire.

The county coroner pronounced the teen dead at 12:30 Wednesday morning.

This is Troop I’s 35th traffic fatality for 2022. The troop serves six counties in South Central Missouri.

