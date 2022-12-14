USPS explains how a new sorting machine in Springfield helps deliver mail faster

By Liam Garrity
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The U.S. Postal Service ships millions of holiday packages.

In Springfield, new machines are making the process a lot easier. Mark Inglett, a spokesperson for USPS, said the new machines do wonders.

“This parcel machine here can work up to 3,000 packages an hour,” said Inglett.

Inglett said Springfield received the new machine in July. It reinforces the older one still in use.

“They put the package on the machine, it runs up the belt, the bar code is facing up, it just scanned that bar code,” said Inglett.

Inglett said the new machine makes workers’ quality of life much easier because there is no manual key or scheme to learn for sorting. It’s all automatic.

“It’s going to process mail, we’re gonna reach the areas near St. Louis, Joplin area, we’re gonna go all around,” said Inglett.

Workers can sort twice as many packages as they did a year ago. The post office processes 75,000 parcels per day.

“We’ve installed 249 machines throughout the country just like this before Thanksgiving this year to make sure we were ready for the holidays,” said Inglett.

The deadline for first-class mail is December 17. The deadline is December 19 for priority packaging. Priority express is December 23. He said even with the deadlines, sending early is always safe.

“You’ll see the volumes coming in we up we were up to five billion earlier this week, and it just keeps going,” said Inglett.

