Athlete of the Week: Annie Moore, Cassville wrestling

Annie Moore, Cassville
Annie Moore, Cassville(KYTV)
By Chris Neyenhouse
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When you hear Cassville has a state champion wrestler, you probably think she’s ‘Country Strong.’

“I’m not a country girl,” said Cassville senior wrestler Annie Moore, with a laugh. “I’m as city as you can get in Cassville. Like suburban.”

And you may think any wrestler with over 100 wins in her career must lift a lot of heavy weights.

“I’m not consistently in the gym,” Annie said.

“It’s just all-natural strength,” said Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach Casey Parsons. “She doesn’t do anything in the offseason except run.”

