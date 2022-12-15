Athlete of the Week: Annie Moore, Cassville wrestling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

When you hear Cassville has a state champion wrestler, you probably think she’s ‘Country Strong.’

“I’m not a country girl,” said Cassville senior wrestler Annie Moore, with a laugh. “I’m as city as you can get in Cassville. Like suburban.”

And you may think any wrestler with over 100 wins in her career must lift a lot of heavy weights.

“I’m not consistently in the gym,” Annie said.

“It’s just all-natural strength,” said Assistant Girls Wrestling Coach Casey Parsons. “She doesn’t do anything in the offseason except run.”

