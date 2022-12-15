City of Branson, Mo., names new chief of police

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release) - The city of Branson named its new police chief on Thursday.

Eric Schmitt assumes the role immediately. Chief Schmitt served as the assistant chief in the Branson Police Department since July 2017 after serving 25 years as a law enforcement officer in the metro Denver area.

“I have seen the outstanding work Eric does every day to lead our police department by example,” said Mayor Larry Milton. “He is a humble servant who is dedicated to our community. I trust his leadership and experience to reinvigorate the Branson Police Department and to support the brave men and women who serve and protect our community and deserve our utmost respect.”

Chief Schmitt has a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Colorado and Masters of Science Degree from Colorado State University. He has attended several advanced leadership programs, including the 282nd Session of the FBI National Academy (FBINA) in Quantico, Virginia. At the FBINA, he earned a graduate certificate in Criminal Justice Education from the University of Virginia.

“I’m humbled and excited for this opportunity to lead the Branson Police Department in our vision to be a source of pride for our community and accomplish our agency’s mission of protecting and serving Branson through a commitment to excellence, compassion, and impartiality,” said Chief Schmitt.

Chief Schmitt’s priority will be to improve the department’s staffing so that the employees have the resources and sufficient time to work with the community in making meaningful impacts on the issues that are important to and affect the residents of Branson. He also hopes to continue his work with area committees and community stakeholders to reduce the effects of poverty and drug and alcohol abuse and improve access to mental health.

Chief Schmitt replaces Chief Jeff Matthews. In October, the city placed Chief Matthews and Sergeant Pat Gray on administrative leave pending the investigation. The two resigned effective immediately on Monday. City leaders have not revealed what led up to the investigation. City leaders described it only as a personnel matter.

