Family of man shot and killed by Webster County deputies files wrongful death lawsuit

Webster County Sheriff's Office/Marshfield, Mo.
Webster County Sheriff's Office/Marshfield, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family of a man shot and killed by Webster County deputies has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Investigators say David Ray Williams ditched a stolen car near Diggins and took a rifle with him. They say he was shot in a tree stand after aiming the rifle at deputies.

In the lawsuit, the Williams family says he never fired the gun. The lawsuit claims authorities violated his civil rights by using excessive force. The lawsuit names Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole, Presiding Commissioner Paul Ipock, and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

