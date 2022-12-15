Holiday giving in Bolivar reaches out to over 1,300 people in need of food, gifts for Christmas

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A holiday tradition for 38-years is going on Wednesday and Thursday in Bolivar. The Polk County Christian Social Ministries is holding its annual “Share Your Christmas” event for families in need at the First Assembly of God Activities Building.

The long lines stretching across the parking lot on the first-of-two days of the event spoke to the need of the holiday giveaway program where gifts and food are distributed to over 1,300 people in Polk County.

“With inflation people are not able to provide for their families,” said Barb Hensley, a board member of the Polk County Christian Social Ministries. “We’ve had people tell us that without this they’d have no Christmas for their children.”

“I worked with one lady who had just come out of an abusive relationship,” added Linda Bunch, a volunteer at the event for over 30 years. “She and her kids are trying to make it on their own.”

There were a lot of child and adult bikes to give away and adult Dawn Tousignant got one as a Christmas present as well as some food for her family.

“It means a lot considering I don’t have a car right now,” Dawn said of the bicycle. “I plan on riding it to the grocery store and everywhere else I can. It ain’t been a very good year. We’ve had some rough patches and my dad’s in bad health.”

There are over 100 volunteers helping out from getting the food and gifts ready to delivering them in shopping carts out to the cars in a drive-thru setting. Most of the items are made possible by various donations from individuals, groups and businesses.

“Every child through 18 years-old gets to make up to three requests and we promise them they’ll get one of those,” Hensley explained. “But most of them get all three of them. And every person who signs up will get a personalized gift bag and food. Convoy of Hope has been a real help with that. We also have companies who donate things like 600 dozen eggs. And the people of Bolivar are just so generous. The schools and churches give us canned goods.”

With beef prices so high these days, one of the most-appreciated items was 1,200 pounds of ground beef donated by the Polk County Cattlemen’s Association in cooperation with Lucas Cattle Co., Springfield Livestock Marketing Center and Glenn’s Bull Rental.

“This is a product that most families in the tough times can’t afford,” said Mark Sconce with the Polk Co. Cattlemen’s Association. “And three-ounces of ground beef is equal to two-pounds of peanut butter in terms of protein. And I’d rather have three-ounces of hamburger myself.”

The “Share Your Christmas” event also has volunteers roaming through the line of cars offering free Bibles and asking people if they have any prayer requests.

“We basically just love on ‘em and say ‘How can we help you?’ because even though there’s a physical need being met there’s also that deeper spiritual need,” Bunch said. “So that’s what we do, sharing Christmas one person at a time.”

And while all those getting food and gifts are being blessed, so are the volunteers who are giving it to them.

“It’s a very fulfilling, gratifying and humbling experience,” Bunch said.

“Many times they talk about how the giver is more blessed than the receiver,” Hensley said. “Well, that’s the case here.”

“The Lord didn’t ask you to feed everybody but just do your little part,” Sconce added. “Just give back to the community whatever you can do.”

