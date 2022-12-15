As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills
As home heating costs rise this winter, experts offer advice to cut back on your bills(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that this winter will bring an increase in energy costs ranging from 5% to 28%, depending on how you heat your home, and natural gas and heating oil are expected to see the highest increases.

Experts have shared tips to combat these rising prices:

·       Give your heating system a yearly checkup to make sure you are prepared for low temperatures

·       Ask your energy company to provide a free energy audit to increase energy efficiency in your home.

·       Switch to a smart thermostat

·       Open curtains during the day while closing them at night

·       Make sure your air vents are not blocked.

·       Adjust your water heater’s temperature.

·       Close the damper when not using the fireplace so warm air cannot escape out of the chimney

If you need help with your home energy bills, Benefits.gov has resources for people seeking help with high energy costs.

Many states also offer heating help, as do many major energy companies. Search “energy assistance programs” in your browser for more information.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
President Joe Biden spoke as he wrapped up a U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on Thursday.
Biden says he plans to visit sub-Saharan Africa soon
Mother of UVA shooting victim D'Sean Perry speaks out about her son's death.
Mother of slain UVA football player remembers her son
Tyler Perry arrives at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on Wednesday,...
Tyler Perry opens up about past suicide attempts in wake of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ death
Courtesy: Missouri State University
Missouri State University renames Temple Hall after U.S. Senator Roy Blunt