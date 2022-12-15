How to travel with gifts

Vehicle travels in snow.
By Anna Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’ll be toting Christmas gifts to the homes of family or friends, or on a vacation, here are some things to consider.

If you’re flying, you can bring your gifts to the airport wrapped but, be aware, security may need to unwrap them. If any of your gifts involve liquids, like snow-globes, they must have less than 3.4 oz to go in your carry-on bag. Otherwise, you can check larger liquids in your checked bag. If you’re bringing toys and they use batteries, some may not be allowed on a flight; check the TSA website for details. In addition, if you’re packing water, Nurf or other toy guns or swords you may get flagged by security. Those items can look the same as the real thing under the X-ray machine.

If you’re travelling by Amtrak train, you’re allowed to bring two 50-pound bags on board for free; that includes your regular luggage and gifts. In case you exceed that amount, Amtrak’s Red Caps may allow you to check your additional bags. Batteries, household items and anything deemed dangerous are not allowed on an Amtrak train. Check with Amtrak authorities if you have questions on any of your items.

If you’re driving this Christmas, the goal is to pack your gifts efficiently, so it my be worthwhile waiting until you reach your destination to wrap them. Or, consider either giving cash and gift cards, or ordering gifts online and having them shipped to where you’re going. If you do want to pack them, stackable totes are an efficient use of space and they can hide the gifts from their recipients. If you’re bringing food then, depending on how long your road trip is, some of your items may need to be refrigerated; make sure to pack enough ice or cold packs to last the trip.

