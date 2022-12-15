Iron County man accused of setting fires at national park, pointing crossbow at forest service officer indicted

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 36-year-old Iron County man is facing federal charges in connection with a fire and assault investigation in the Mark Twain National Forest.

Lucas G. Henson was indicted on Tuesday, December 6 on assaulting a law enforcement officer, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau.

According to federal prosecutors, Henson is accused of setting three fires in Butler and Wayne Counties, which damaged seven to eight acres of National Forest land, and pointing a crossbow at a U.S. Forest Service officer on October 23.

Federal prosecutors said Henson is also facing charges including robbery, stealing a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in New Madrid Circuit Court related to the federal case.

Members of the U.S. Forest Service, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the case.

