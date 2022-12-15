KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety

KY3 for Kids and Care to Learn are teaming up to share how winter weather essentials can help a...
KY3 for Kids and Care to Learn are teaming up to share how winter weather essentials can help a child stay safe and succeed.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling up is essential in battling the bitter cold in the Ozarks, but many kids don’t have essential winter weather gear. That’s why KY3 and Care to Learn are teaming up to produce a series of messages about the importance of winter items and how it impacts the success of a child.

Care to Learn currently partners with 43 Springfield Public Schools to host clothing closets, and reports on average 900 to 1,000 students a month at these events. The local nonprofit also partners with 41 school districts in Missouri, many of these schools have clothing closets to meet emergency needs, including winter weather gear. Items include:

Long sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, leggings, underwear, and socks.

You can help stock a clothing closet with critical items this winter season. Learn more information here about Care to Learn and the nonprofit’s mission to help students receive basic need items, in turn providing a higher chance of success.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year

Latest News

Treehouse, an Ozarks' nonprofit, helps veterans with mental health education through outdoor...
Do Good with Daniel: Treehouse Nonprofit Helping Veterans
Courtesy: Children's Miracle Network Hospitals
Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Week 2022
Purpose is to encourage growth and reinvestment for area businesses owned by minority...
Second round of diversity small business grants awarded to group of Springfield minority owners
Get ready to ride or volunteer for Bike MS 2022! Daniel Posey talked to Bike MS Director,...
Volunteer Ozarks: Bike MS 2022