KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bundling up is essential in battling the bitter cold in the Ozarks, but many kids don’t have essential winter weather gear. That’s why KY3 and Care to Learn are teaming up to produce a series of messages about the importance of winter items and how it impacts the success of a child.

Care to Learn currently partners with 43 Springfield Public Schools to host clothing closets, and reports on average 900 to 1,000 students a month at these events. The local nonprofit also partners with 41 school districts in Missouri, many of these schools have clothing closets to meet emergency needs, including winter weather gear. Items include:

Long sleeve t-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, leggings, underwear, and socks.

You can help stock a clothing closet with critical items this winter season. Learn more information here about Care to Learn and the nonprofit’s mission to help students receive basic need items, in turn providing a higher chance of success.

