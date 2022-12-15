Officer, suspect die, trooper wounded in Arkansas shootings

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUTTGART, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas police officer was shot and killed, and the suspect later died in a shootout with a state police SWAT team that wounded a state trooper, Arkansas State Police said Thursday.

Jacob Cole Barnes, 31, fatally shot Stuttgart police Sgt. Donald Scoby, 45, late Wednesday, police said in a news release. Barnes, of Mountain View, was shot and killed early Thursday during a standoff at a home near Stuttgart, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock, police said.

Stuttgart police attempted to stop the vehicle Barnes was driving about 11 p.m. Wednesday, state police said. The statement did not explain the reason for the attempted traffic stop.

A car chase ensued, then Barnes abandoned the car and he shot Scoby during a subsequent foot chase, police said.

Barnes forced his way inside a home. A female resident hid from Barnes inside the home and was later freed by state police, unharmed, according to the police statement.

During the standoff, Barnes shot and injured a SWAT team member “who sustained a non-life threatening wound,” the statement said, adding. “Barnes was fatally wounded during an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members.”

Authorities have not said how many troopers opened fire.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Courtesy: Northark
Bergman, Ark., high school senior makes history at North Arkansas College
KY3 for Kids and Care to Learn are teaming up to share how winter weather essentials can help a...
KY3 for Kids & Care to Learn: Winter Weather Essentials & Safety
Dan McLaughlin was arrested on a DWI charge.
Dan McLaughlin out as Cards broadcaster following third DWI arrest
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks during a news conference after an NFL...
Chiefs can clinch AFC West title with win over Texans