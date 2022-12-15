Police in Nixa, Mo., warn callers pretending to be officers wanting your money

A warning from Nixa police about a scam. They say to watch out for callers pretending to be with the police department asking for money.
By Michael Hoffman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Nixa Police Department urges you to be vigilant for phone scammers. The twist is the calls come in as Nixa P.D.’s non-emergency number.

“I’ve seen scams like this before, I don’t know that we’ve had anything quite like this one,” said Brent Forgey with Nixa Police.

Nixa police say these people are using special software, spoofing the official non-emergency line, and leaving voicemails for potential victims to call back a different, non-police number. Police say one of those callback numbers to look out for is 417-273-8263.

Police describe the voicemails as threatening in nature. The scam caller says they have subpoenas for the potential victim to appear in court. The caller asks questions, tries to get personal information like social security numbers, and even asks for payments.

Pamela Hernandez with the better business bureau says scams are growing nationwide.

“Consumers are reporting that more and more to BBB,” said Hernandez. ”Don’t call back the number, don’t respond directly to a text message, call law enforcement or company directly using their public phone number.”

She urges you to watch out for red flags.

“With these types of scams, they are impersonating law enforcement to try to intimidate people to act to give up money or their personal information before they have time to think about it,” said Hernandez. “Anytime someone is telling you, you have to act now that’s a red flag. Also, they’re giving a number to call back that doesn’t match local law enforcement, and that’s another red flag.”

Nixa Police say they will never call you and ask for money. As for the scammer,s officers say these people will eventually be caught, and nobody is allowed to impersonate law enforcement officers or law enforcement staff.

If you believe you’ve received one of these calls, the Nixa Police Department wants to know about it. You can file a report by calling their non-emergency number (417) 725-2510.

