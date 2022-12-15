Police respond to a shooting on North Travis Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Officers were dispatched to a 2011 North Travis Street where a woman was shot and sent to the hospital.

Officers responded to a 911 call saying there was a disturbance between two neighbors at 4:30 Thursday morning. Officers say that the disturbance was between a man and a woman. The situation escalated, and a juvenile got a gun and began shooting. The woman got in the way of the gunfire and was shot. She was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Police took the shooter into custody, and there is no threat to the public.

