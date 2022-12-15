REPORT: Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator

O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - ESPN’s Chris Low reports Bobby Petrino will become the offensive coordinator at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Petrino will join new Rebels Head Coach Barry Odom. Odom, the former defensive coordinator at Arkansas and head coach at Mizzou, accepted the position earlier this month.

Missouri State hired Petrino in 2020. He turned a struggling program at the FCS level into a winner. The Bears made the FCS playoffs in Petrino’s first and second seasons. The 2021 spring playoff appearance became the school’s first since 1990.

The Bears finished 5-6 in 2022, despite ranking No. 4 early in the season. He finished 18-15 in those three seasons with the Bears.

Petrino has plenty of head coaching experience in the FBS ranks. He had stints at Louisville twice, Arkansas, and Western Kentucky. He also spent a season as the coach of the Atlanta Falcons. He left before the season finished to take the Arkansas job.

The early college football signing day period is Wednesday, December 21. Petrino had commitments from several players in the Ozarks, including quarterback Cole Feuerbacher of Glendale and defensive lineman Caden Wiest of Reeds Spring.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?

Latest News

O-Zone: Annie Moore is Athlete of the Week
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster helped KC area families on Monday with a...
Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster aiding families in need
This is a 2022 photo of Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team. This image...
Cardinals name Walker, Gomez Minor League Co-Players of the Year
sparta hoops
O-Zone: Sparta 72, Ash Grove 65