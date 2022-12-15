Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023.

The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.

Royal Oak began in 1953. It is the country’s largest producer of lump charcoal. In all, the company operates 16 plants.

