SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Do you have a favorite piece of jewelry? Maybe it was expensive and you’re worried you’ll lose it. Luisa with Cornerstone Fine Jewelry is back to show us ways you can secure your pieces, so you can wear them without a second thought.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.