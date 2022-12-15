Springfield’s Mark Twain Elementary opens new storm shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Mark Twain Elementary is celebrating the opening of a new storm shelter.

The new building will keep students safe during severe weather and create a better learning environment.

In 2019 the Springfield Public School board approved the construction of a building that would provide shelter for students, staff, and community members during severe weather. The safe gym is built to withstand 250 MPH wind speed and will hold more than 860 people. This building meets all the recommendations of a FEMA shelter but was funded through the 2019 Proposition S.

Now, 13 Springfield Public School buildings have storm shelters. If voters approve the bond proposal in April, six more schools will begin constructing storm shelters. Administrators at Mark Twain Elementary say they are excited about this new building.

“When I sit down and talk with our PE teacher and our music teacher, they’ve had nothing but great things to say about it and what it’s done for their classes,” said Principal Blane Broderick. “It’s been amazing.”

The building will keep students and community members safe during a major weather event and serves as a gym and music room. Construction on the new building wrapped up in October and students have used the building for PE and music classes. The stage area serves as a music classroom with soundproof dividers so that PE and music can happen simultaneously without disturbances. This area also allows the school to hold assemblies for the first time. Previously a multipurpose room was used for PE classes, lunch, and assemblies. Teachers and staff say that the additional space was much needed and has become a great resource.

“My PE teacher can now conduct PE in here, so he’s not teaching in classrooms,” said Broderick. “He doesn’t have to accommodate the lunch room because previously he was running gym class, if you will, PE class with food on the floor. Tables had just been put to the side. And so now he doesn’t have to accommodate that.”

The Ribbon Cutting ceremony is happening Thursday, December 15, at 1:45 p.m. at 2352 S. Weaver Ave.

