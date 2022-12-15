Stone County man killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police...
Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers.(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police said a Stone County man suspected of fatally shooting a Stuttgart police officer died when he was shot by responding officers.

According to Thursday’s news release, 31-year-old Jacob Cole Barnes of Mountain View fired on two Stuttgart police officers around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, killing one.

ASP said the officers had chased Barnes’s vehicle to the south of town when Barnes got out and tried to run away.

While pursuing him, the report said Barnes shot at the officers, killing 45-year-old Sergeant Donald Scoby.

“Barnes then entered a residence at 593 Rieger Road occupied by a woman who barricaded herself inside the home,” the release said.

ASP’s SWAT team was able to safely remove her from the home around 7 a.m. Thursday.

“Moments later, Barnes shot a state police SWAT team member who sustained a non-life-threatening wound and is being treated at a Little Rock hospital,” the report said.

During an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members, Barnes was shot and killed.

ASP’s Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the shooting.

Sgt. Scoby was a four-year veteran of the Stuttgart Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Sellers told they no longer have a job.
On Your Side: Matilda Jane Clothing ‘winding down business’
Pellerins display consists of an estimated 30,000 lights; taking nearly 100 hours to put up.
Firefighters say a house fire in Harrison, Ark. is a scary reminder for Christmas light safety
Kangaroo in Jefferson County
Kangaroo spotted in Jefferson County is safe
Firefighters say house fire in Harrison, Ark. is scary reminder for Christmas light safety