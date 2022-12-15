Taste of the Ozarks: Holiday Pomegranate Punch

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next holiday gathering with this punch.

Holiday Pomegranate Punch

Ingredients:

1 cups ginger ale

1 cups sparkling cider

1 cup orange juice

1 cup pomegranate juice

12 mint or rosemary sprigs

12 orange slices

1/3 cup pomegranate seeds

Mix together juices in a pitcher, add ginger ale and sparkling cider. Fill remainder of pitcher with ice and stir two or three times. In individual glasses add ice, an orange slice, some pomegranate seeds. Pour beverage mixture into glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint or rosemary. Serve immediately. Recipe serves 6-10.

