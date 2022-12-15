Taste of the Ozarks: Holiday Pomegranate Punch
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Spice up your next holiday gathering with this punch.
Holiday Pomegranate Punch
Ingredients:
1 cups ginger ale
1 cups sparkling cider
1 cup orange juice
1 cup pomegranate juice
12 mint or rosemary sprigs
12 orange slices
1/3 cup pomegranate seeds
Mix together juices in a pitcher, add ginger ale and sparkling cider. Fill remainder of pitcher with ice and stir two or three times. In individual glasses add ice, an orange slice, some pomegranate seeds. Pour beverage mixture into glasses and garnish with a sprig of mint or rosemary. Serve immediately. Recipe serves 6-10.
