Teacher pay among the priorities for Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Teacher pay is one of the priorities for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education as the new legislative session nears.

“When we look at teacher recruitment and retention, we’re really talking about a supply and demand issue. The demand for teachers is higher than it’s ever been because we are seeing more and more turnover in the profession,” said Mallory McGowin with the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

One of those reasons is teacher pay.

”The governor first talked about (it), and then became official what we refer to now as the teacher baseline salary grant program. And what that did was look at every teacher across the State of Missouri who was making less than $38,000 and provide a grant program to their school district that would allow that teacher for their salary to move up to $38,000 through a matching grant program,” said McGowin.

Todd Fuller with the Missouri State Teachers Association says the state must have a competitive salary.

”We need to get to a point where we have a competitive salary, not just with district to district in the state of Missouri, but we need to have competitive salaries with other professions,” said Fuller.

He says it should be something that is looked at often.

”One of the first things that DESE talked about, one of the things that we’re going to focus on, is making sure that that minimum level of salary is something that happens consistently from year to year,” said Fuller.

The department did address that. According to DESE, the state law setting minimum teacher salaries has not been changed since 2005. They would like to see that changed.

”The Blue Ribbon Commission’s recommendation is to change that law, move the minimum starting teacher salary up to $38,000, and then have an annual review of that by the Joint Committee on Education so that lawmakers can ensure that that salary remains competitive across the nation,” said McGowein.

Springfield Public Schools look at salaries every year.

”Annually, we enter into negotiations with our teachers’ association. And one of the items we always talk about is this thing that we call economics. So it’s pay and benefits. So we talked about that annually. And it’s very. It’s very typical that those increases are made to the teacher salary schedule on an annual basis,” Dr. Bill Redinger, Chief Human Resources Officer for SPS.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.