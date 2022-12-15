Troopers investigate deadly crash on U.S. 60 near Mountain Grove, Mo., involving a pedestrian

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near Mountain Grove.

Troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 60 around 2:30 a.m. Investigators say Rebecca Thompson, 63, died in the crash when she was struck by a semi while in the roadway.

Thompson died at the scene.

