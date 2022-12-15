VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Community Partnership of the Ozarks helps hundreds with food and shelter during bitter cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many in Springfield seek shelter and life-saving help as the temperature drops.

Wednesday night, more than 200 people in need of food and a warm place to stay lined up at Grace United Methodist Church downtown for food and a shuttle to a shelter. The line takes place in the back parking lot of the church Wednesday night. It stretched around the corner to feed some their day’s first meal.

“I am very grateful that I’m able to come here and go there because if not, we would all freeze out here, honestly,” said Reza Knight. “Sometimes this is the only meal we can have, but it depends on the situation.”

Knight and his girlfriend are without a home, and they’re doing everything they can to get by.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks and Grace United Methodist Church have partnered to help feed and protect people from the bitter cold.

”Grace United Methodist is a Community Hero because they stepped up to open their doors seven nights a week throughout those cold weather months to provide the meal site as well as the pickup site when shelters are open,” said Michelle Garand, Community Partnerships of the Ozarks.

CPO operates six shelters to help house the homeless when temperatures reach below 32 degrees and keep going. They need more volunteers.

”We never have enough volunteers, and we are in constant recruitment of volunteers to be able to stay overnight at the shelters,” said Garand.

Anyone can volunteer as long as they are 18 years old, and CPO will provide training.

