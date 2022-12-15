On Your Side: Matilda Jane Clothing ‘winding down business’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sellers of a popular kid’s clothing line received word this week they’re out of a job. They tell On Your Side that this news comes at the worst time, before Christmas.

Sellers, also known as Trunk Keepers, of Matilda Jane Clothing were told the gig was up. The Matilda Jane Clothing is a brand sold by individuals. The website does not mention that the business is winding down. It does say all sales are final.

“We are all heartbroken,” said Tiffany Winkler, a brand seller. “It’s not just clothes. That’s what everyone that buys or sells Matilda Jane will tell you. My oldest was in tears when I told her.”

Winkler sold Matilda Jane for five years and has about three hundred customers. She said there was no warning. Just a few days ago, she received new samples to show.

“It’s all weird. We have so many questions. It’s just bizarre how it all went down,” she said.

She got an email reading the company was winding down. It had experienced financial difficulties. Leaders were negotiating a sale, but that didn’t work out. A reporter at our sister station, WPTA, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, stopped by the warehouse. No one came to the door.

We don’t know the number of jobs lost. Starting last week, On Your Side reached out to the company multiple times via phone and email. No response so far.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.