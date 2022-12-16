Airport terminal and Missouri State University building now named after Roy Blunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Senator Roy Blunt is retiring when his term expires next month, and to honor him, two buildings in Springfield have been named after him.

First, the Midfield Terminal at the Springfield-Branson National Airport is now named the Roy Blunt Terminal. The airport aviation director says Blunt steered federal dollars to the complex or improvements over the years.

“The three things I’ve said the most in the last 26 years are: I’m on the way to the airport, I’m at the airport, or I’m leaving the airport. So to have my name on an airport terminal is really an important moment for me,” said Sen. Blunt.

Sen. Blunt is also getting a building on the Missouri State University campus named after him. Temple Hall will undergo a multi-million-dollar project and has been renamed Roy Blunt Hall.

“This renaming serves as recognition of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s staunch support of higher education and MSU, as well as for research in health and life sciences,” MSU President Clif Smart said.

Blunt’s contributions as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee for Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies, Blunt championed funding increases for STEM and computer science education, apprenticeship programs, TRIO, and the Pell Grant program (including year-round Pell).

