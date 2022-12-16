Applications for almost 2 million dollars in scholarships funds open Jan 1st

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Nearly $2 million in scholarships is available earlier than ever through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The money is up for grabs for students pursuing higher education or technical training programs if they meet specific requirements. Four more scholarships have been added this year. There are hundreds on the list. Students can apply for amounts up to thousands of dollars.

Requirements for each application are different. CFO says funds are established by organizations with specific intentions like supporting students who graduate from the donor’s alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of minority groups.

“We hope that by moving the scholarship application period up a full month, that gives students much more time to apply,” said Aaron Scott, Community Foundation of the Ozarks. “We know that parents have a hand in doing some of this research and but it’s also up to the students to take advantage of these opportunities.”

We spoke with an MSU student who says the financial aid changed her life when she was awarded as a senior at Marshfield High School.

“I’m actually graduating without student loans because of all the work and applications that I put in during my senior year,” said Michaela Bledsoe, Missouri State Student. ”It’s really worth the benefits of not having to worry about financial problems.”

Some scholarships go beyond the money and provide students with workshops to build connections for future jobs.

”They didn’t just give me money and feed me to the wolves,” said Bledsoe. “They are constantly reaching out, and I have a great relationship with the scholarship foundation coordinator.”

