City of Springfield seeks applicants for grants to fund development of affordable housing units

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Springfield is looking to increase the amount of affordable rental housing units in Springfield and is seeking both nonprofit and for-profit housing developers to apply for a portion of the $1 million the city has available in federal HOME Investment Partnerships American Rescue Plan Program (HOME-ARP) monies to fund projects.

The city oversees over 400 affordable housing rental units, with a current vacancy rate near zero. Having a sufficient supply of affordable housing units is essential to ensuring housing stability.

The Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) packet will be available on the city’s website and in the City’s Planning and Development Department (840 N. Boonville) on Friday, Dec. 16. The points of contact for the forms are Bob Jones, 417-864-1593, and Bob Atchley, 417-864-1308.

Non-profits must provide evidence of their IRS 501 (c) (3) status with their application. For-profit entities must provide the applicable organization documents.

It is not anticipated that HOME-ARP grant funds will cover the entire cost of each project but only a portion based on the total development cost. Applicants must show sources of other funding equal to the total anticipated development costs. The anticipated number of City grant commitments will be from one to 10 projects. No one applicant can receive more than one of these commitments if they are submitting multiple applications for projects located in Springfield. The City reserves the right to allocate less than the amount requested by any applicant and reserves the right to deny any or all applications.

Upcoming meetings and deadlines

Applicants are asked to attend one of two pre-proposal technical assistance meetings on Dec. 20 or Jan. 5. Additional information about the meetings will be provided to each applicant.

Letters of intent from applicants are required by 4 p.m., Jan. 11. Full proposals are required by 4 p.m., Feb. 10.

