Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Mo. (KY3) - Texas and Dent County deputies arrested a man following a pursuit through two counties.

Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. A judge set his bond at $750,000.

Investigators say Johnson took off after an attempted traffic stop by Dent County deputies. Texas County deputies located the vehicle on Route VV in the Licking area. Investigators say Johnson’s vehicle became stuck after driving off of the roadway. He then tried to reverse the vehicle, hitting a deputy’s car. Investigators say a physical altercation happened before deputies arrested Johnson.

Investigators say a passenger in Johnson’s car escaped custody.

