Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake

A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the Eagles Nest Condo on Indian Point around noon. The fire damaged one building of condos. The high winds created issues for firefighters battling the flames.

Owners say two of the condos were occupied. They used much of the building as nightly rentals. Ownership is working with those displaced by the fire.

Investigators consider the fire’s cause as undetermined at th time. Several fire agencies assisted Southern Stone Country Fire Protection District firefighters.

