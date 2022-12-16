First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
Police respond to a shooting on N. Travis Street.
Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
A fire damaged several condos at a complex along Table Rock Lake on Friday.
Fire damages condos along Table Rock Lake
FILE - Police in Washington state say a burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner.
Would-be burglar shot, killed by homeowner in break-in attempt, police say
Images show the aftermath of shelling in Kryvyi Riha.
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
FILE - This photo provided by Polk County, Iowa Jail shows Douglas Jensen.
QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years