Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home.

We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “the first one came in on Saturday. We found her at Marion and Brower just kind of wandering around. She looked like she had puppies recently so we tried walking her around to see if she maybe lived in the area, but unfortunately, the house she led us to, they had no idea who she was.”

She’s a black and white dog, possibly some kind of Pit Bull mix.

The little white dog is a Terrier mix with distinctive ears. They found her in the Days Inn parking lot off north Kentwood. No one at the hotel had pets so she didn’t come from there.

Animal control think she’s at least 10 years old. The pit mix is only about one or two years old.

If you know anything about either dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you find or loose an animal.

