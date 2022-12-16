Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield

Looking for the owners of these two lost dogs
Looking for the owners of these two lost dogs(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home.

We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners.

Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “the first one came in on Saturday. We found her at Marion and Brower just kind of wandering around. She looked like she had puppies recently so we tried walking her around to see if she maybe lived in the area, but unfortunately, the house she led us to, they had no idea who she was.”

She’s a black and white dog, possibly some kind of Pit Bull mix.

The little white dog is a Terrier mix with distinctive ears. They found her in the Days Inn parking lot off north Kentwood. No one at the hotel had pets so she didn’t come from there.

Animal control think she’s at least 10 years old. The pit mix is only about one or two years old.

If you know anything about either dog, call animal control at 417-833-3592.

You can also post on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page if you find or loose an animal.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook
Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Witness describes shooting at Springfield business; 1 woman injured
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
O-Zone: Bobby Petrino previews South Dakota game
Bobby Petrino leaving Missouri State for FBS coordinator
Police respond to a shooting on N. Travis Street.
Police respond to a shooting in north Springfield
Royal Oak Charcoal/Branson, Mo.
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Southwest Missouri Rep. Billy Long honors longtime KY3 Sports Director Ned Reynolds on House...
Southwest Missouri Rep. Billy Long honors longtime KY3 Sports Director Ned Reynolds on House floor
Tommy Johnson, 41, of Salem, Mo., faces charges of resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle...
Deputies arrest driver following pursuit in Texas and Dent Counties
Enjoy the weekend before we see some interesting changes through next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying fairly cold this weekend