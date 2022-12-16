Lowry City, Mo., driver dies in crash on Friday

LOWRY CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in St. Clair County.

Jeremy Caserta, 33, of Lowry City, died in the crash early Friday morning. A passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

Troopers responded to a crash on Highway 13, two miles north of Lowry City. Caserta’s vehicle drove off the roadway, striking an embankment. The crash ejected Caserta. He died at the scene.

