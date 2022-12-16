Missouri brothers catch largest raccoon in state history

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County.
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Missouri brothers recorded a record raccoon catch in Worth County.

Couper Simmons and his brother Hunter Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting in Worth County. After contacting conservation agent Brandon Lyddon, who weighed the raccoon at a certified scale, it was determined that their catch was and MDC state record.

The current MDC state record had been 28 pounds, 8 ounces. New records are determined at the end of hunting and trapping seasons, which end at the end of February.

