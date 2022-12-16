Multiple students taken to the hospital after student passes out gummies

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(MGN)
By Chris Carter
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in several Jonesboro Public School students being transported to the hospital.

According to the superintendent, Dr. Kim Wilbanks, a first-grade student at Math and Science brought gummies to school and shared with classmates during the lunch hour.

Wilbanks said when staff discovered the gummies were being shared, the district contacted the parents and poison control who suggested the students be checked out by their doctors.

The Jonesboro Police Department said six students were transported to the hospital by their parents and the kids’ conditions are unknown, but Wilbanks described the situation as “not an emergency.”

Police investigators are working on the case right now and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

