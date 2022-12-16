Officials investigate fuel spill at MFA station in Aurora, Mo.

Pumping gas (FILE)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is assisting officials in Aurora after a fuel spill at an MFA fueling station.

According to the City of Aurora’s Facebook page, the fuel spill happened at the station at the intersection of High Street and Lovers Lane.

Aurora officials, Missouri DNR, and officials with MFA are investigating the spill’s exact cause and severity.

“The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is directing the response to this fuel spill, and will be directing the cleanup recovery efforts,” the post states.

