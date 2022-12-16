Police investigate shooting incident at a Springfield business; 1 woman injured

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.

Police responded to a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway around 8 p.m. Investigators say shots were fired into a barbershop. Police do not know if the woman injured was hit by gunfire or glass. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses to identify the shooter.

Police closed Grand for a short time.

