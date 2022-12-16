Police investigate shooting incident at a Springfield business; 1 woman injured

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.
Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a shooting incident in Springfield that injured one woman.

Police responded to a strip mall near Grand and Kansas Expressway around 8 p.m. Investigators say shots were fired into a barbershop. Police do not know if the woman injured was hit by gunfire or glass. Police say her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses to identify the shooter.

Police closed Grand for a short time.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Marijuana
Fact Finders: Marijuana in Missouri hotels and motels?
BK&M release rendering of new University Heights development. Courtesy: BK&M LLC.
Developer postpones application for controversial development in Springfield neighborhood
Branson police chief and sergeant resign following internal investigation
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year.
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year

Latest News

Road rage and Christmas chaos: Staying safe on the road this holiday season
Springfield's Lost and Found Grief Centers shares resources, help for those considering suicide.
Springfield Lost and Found Grief Center weighs in on coping with the suicide of a loved one
Sellers, also known as Trunk Keepers, of Matilda Jane Clothing were told the gig was up.
Closing of Matilda Jane
With a gusty west wind, the best-case wind chill will be in the 20s today.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold now but a big arctic blast on the way